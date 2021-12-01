Yoga was developed by the Indus-Sarasvati civilization in Northern India over 5,000 years ago. Yoga is essentially a spiritual discipline based on an extremely subtle science, which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body.
It is an art and science of healthy living. The word yoga is derived from the Sanskrit root Yuj, meaning "to join" or "to yoke" or "to unite."
Beginning yoga students might feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of poses and the odd-sounding names, but a yoga practice is a lifelong pursuit, so relax. Progress at your own pace.
To get you warmed up, standing poses often done first in a yoga class to "build heat." Learning to balance as a beginner is an important way to build the core strength necessary for many of yoga's more advanced postures to come. Though balancing may seem difficult at first, you will find that you can improve markedly with regular practice.
Mountain pose draws a straight line from the crown of your head to your heels, with the shoulders and pelvis stacked along the line. Everybody is different, so focus on rooting down with your feet and lengthening up with your spine.
Beginners generally begin with gentle flexion and extension of the spine, eventually moving to deeper bends. Since you rarely move like this in daily life, backbends are essential for spinal health and longevity.
Seated stretches, which often focus on stretching the hips and hamstrings, are usually done toward the end of a yoga class after the body is warm.
It's important to get to know resting poses, especially child's pose, which you are encouraged to do whenever you need a break during a yoga session. These resting poses continue the hip and hamstring work of the seated poses, as well as providing gentle back bending, twisting and inversion.
Millions of people across the globe have benefitted from the practice of yoga. The practice of yoga is growing more vibrant every day. It is an exercise that is inexpensive and easily done at home alone or with friends, a partner and family.
