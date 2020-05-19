The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for May 7-14:
Brian Beauchamp: 39; 8889 Corlett Drive, Baton Rouge; two counts of violation of protection order, stalking and interference with child custody
Tiedrick James: 29; 12357 Maple St., Port Allen; fugitive from Austin Texas Parole Board
Jena Wright: 23; 1080 Buffet St. Apt. B, Baker; theft of a firearm, violation of governor powers (stay-at-home order) and fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish
John Youngblood: 30; 1722 Old Prieiur Road, New Orleans; bench warrants from Baker City Court