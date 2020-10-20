The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from Sept. 9-Oct. 15:
Shawn Anderson: 28; 1545 St. Francis Lane, St. Gabriel; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Leneiska Banks: 27; 11937 Hallmark Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Marvin Batiste: 31; 6701 English Turn Drive, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Kobe Bordelon: 20; 4849 Idlewild Road, Clinton; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Anthony Bozeman: 36; 730 E. Rome St., Gonzales; fugitive warrant Assumption Parish
Mark Burgess: 50; 1294 La. 178, Opelousas; accessory after the fact and aggravated flight from an officer
Anniesiha Coleman: 28; 1484 Forest Grove Ave., Apt 4, Baton Rouge; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession of Schedule II and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office fugitive
Dashley Collins: 25; 459 Apartment Court Drive, Apt. 105A, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Christopher Davis: 31; 9755 Westley Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Jaylon Davis: 22; 1130 Shilo Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Earnest Franklin: 30; 10420 Grant St., Clinton; illegal possession of stolen firearm, terrorizing, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Felicia Gildon: 35; 713 East Roosevelt St., Baton Rouge; operation of vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while under suspension prior offenses, disregarding a stop sign and fugitive warrant from Napoleonville
Joseph Gordon: 45; 3022 Duke St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Kiara Gross: 29; 7325 Capric Drive, Apt. 13, Baton Rouge; simple burglary
Mitchell Harris: 23; 5133 St Louis St., Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Shaun Hayes: 19; 10524 Tams Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Keith Haynes: 28; 6505 Rollins Road, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Tyrone Hebrard: 52; 1312 Johnston St., Baker; fugitive from Probation and Parole
Lorenzo Jones: 23; 940 Timberside Drive, Baton Rouge; illegal possession of a stolen firearm
Dexter Lathan: 34; 2932 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Jeffrey Levite: 37; 11115 Shandon Drive, Greenwell Springs; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Damecia Matthews: 23; 2007 W. Azalea Ave., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Eric McKneely: 46; 14506 Scenic Highway, Zachary; two counts of possession of Schedule II, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Justin Ott: 29; 113 Orange Drive, Grand Isle; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Johnny Patterson: 28 420 Cypress Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Kelvin Robinson: 24; 4057 Topeka St., Baton Rouge; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and illegal carry of weapons with controlled dangerous substance
Elvin Rowley: 28; 8134 Misty Oaks Ave., Baker; felon in possession of a firearm
Taliyah Shepard: 20; 4408 Burgess Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Tyliyah Shepherd: 20; 5490 Groom Road, Apt. 4, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court and fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Jana Snowden: 33; 1727 N. 15th St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Lance Songy: 37; 11648 N. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Gregory Stewart: 56; 153 North 17th St., Baton Rouge; felony theft
Monica Stewart: 46; 6310 Ritterman Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Kieasha Tate: 25; 5350 Groom Road, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Floridy Washington: 33; 1068 Epperson St., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Noah Webb Jr.: 37; 3215 N. Azalea Ave., Baker; two counts aggravated criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace, simple battery, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, switched license plate, failure to register vehicle and insurance required