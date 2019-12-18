The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Dec. 5-12:
Brown, Dwayne: 55, 3234 39th St., Zachary, cruelty to animals.
Davis, Kenneth: 28, 7824 Bo Derrick, Ethel, possession of marijuana.
Dixon, Stanley: 36, 2645 Creek Hollow, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Garrett, Brant: 21, 4089 Florida St., Zachary, fugitive warrant from Denham Springs.
Griffin, Tracy: 42, 6211 Lavey Lane, Baker, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug.
Jackson, Antonio: 36, 2727 March St., Zachary, driving under the influence, reckless operation of a vehicle.
James, Harriet: 40, 21325 Hayfield, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Lunsford, Daniel: 44, 3111 Ramey Drive, Zachary, theft.
Parker, Cathy: 30, 142 La. 3050, Morganza, theft, remaining after forbidden.
Richard, Rickey: 60, 4663 Avenue G, Zachary, simple burglary, criminal damage to property, theft, theft of a motor vehicle.
Wright, Oichelle: 22, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana.