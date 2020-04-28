The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for March 12 to April 23:
Roderick Castle: 42, 4579 Gibbens Payne Ave., Baker; terrorizing, criminal trespass and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter
Edie Catling: 26, 3004 Carol Jack Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Roderick Davis: 32, 9110 Wilbur St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Troy Davis: 40, 1107 Shilo St., Apt. D, Baker; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and bench warrants from Baker City Court
Emanuel Ennis: 35, 6497 Dalark Drive, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants from Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Casey Galmon: 26, 218 Ellis Ave., Denham Springs; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Trey’Onne Guy: 19, 2017 W. Azalea Ave., Baker; possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jemel Holliday: 19, 7339 North Hampton Drive, Baton Rouge; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, powers of the governor, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Jackie Jackson: 23, 5359 Dutton St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Johnathan Jackson: 29, 10008 Ave. L, Apt. 229, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Justin Lea: 21, 2607 Meadwood Drive, Slaughter; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Damion Lee: 30, 6110 Groom Road, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Christy Patterson: 46, 3414 Buchanan St., Baker; illegal possession of stolen things
Carlisha Phillips: 29, 4747 Paige St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Corey Ray: 42, 3818 Harrison St., Baker; two counts of domestic abuse battery
Jonathan Scott: 31, 3203 Singletary Drive, Apt. 125, Baker; domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, fugitive from Junction City, Kansas, and fugitive from Saline County, Kansas
Natheyon Taylor: 50, 12687 Jackson Road, Zachary; simple arson, stalking, simple assault and fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Tena Welch: 44, 22915 Sunnyside Lane, Zachary; access device fraud and identity theft
Reginald Whitfield: 21, 955 St. John Lane, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Shawanda Whitfield: 42, 2426 69th Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Fitgerald Wilson: 31, 19191 Pride-Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs; possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Dinesha Yates: 22, 2725 Sheldon Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court