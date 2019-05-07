The Baker School Board agreed Tuesday to establish the Dr. Dana Carpenter Scholarship Fund, which will provide college scholarships for Baker school system students to attend either Southern University or Grambling State University.
The amounts of the scholarships, criteria for the awards and other details will be worked out at a later date, schools Superintendent Herman Brister said.
Carpenter, who died in April, was elected as one of the first board members of the Baker school system in 1998 after it became independent from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. He served continuously until losing his District 2 seat to Sharlous Booker in November.
Carpenter’s widow, state Rep. Barbara Carpenter, suggested establishing the fund and, along with their son Patrick, provided a donation to it.
Others have already donated the fund, which will be a fitting tribute to her husband’s commitment to education, she said.
A professor at Southern University, Carpenter received his bachelor’s degree from Grambling, a master’s degree from Northwestern State University and a Ph.D. from Kansas State University.
In other business, the School Board:
- Approved a four-day workweek summer schedule for employees effective May 28 to July 18. Twelve-month employees will work 10-hour days for the summer, and 11-month and 10-month employees’ schedules will be 8.75 hours per day. Nine-month employees at Baker High and Park Ridge will return Aug. 5, and students begin school Aug. 7. Students at Baker Middle, Baker Elementary and Baker Heights will return to school July 31, and nine-month employees will begin work at those schools July 24.
- Approved the constitutional property tax rate of 5 mills and the special school maintenance property tax rate of 38.2 mills for 2019. Both rates remain the same as in 2018.
- Heard from BXS Insurance representatives Natalie San Andres and Kerry Drake that the company will be assisting the school system in making employees aware of the benefits offered by its Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance, such as free flu shots, health screenings, personal health assessments and Blue Care telemedicine, a service that allows patients to virtually visit doctors via Facetime, San Andres said.
- Recognized teachers of the year Myra Anderson, Baker Heights Elementary; Rachel Duplessis, Bakerfield Elementary; Cassandra Doherty and John Lee, Park Ridge Academic Magnet; Tory Williams, Baker Middle School; and Chante Rice-Graham, Baker High School; and support workers of the year Shirley Fountain, Bakerfield; Ricky L. Jones, Park Ridge; Ivory Breaux, Baker Middle; and Sherri Collins, Baker High.