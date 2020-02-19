After meeting Monday with Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Baker's mayor said he is comfortable with the tentative plans to locate a tire shredding operation in an unincorporated area outside of the city.
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on Feb. 12 to allow a tire shredding operation at the North Maintenance Lot, 3207 Main St. in the Baker area. Though the address is in Baker, the lot is not in the city, and no residences are near the site, which is an industrial area. The lot is used to store sandbags, Baker Mayor Darnell Waites said Tuesday night.
Waites also pointed out to the Baker City Council that the vote by the Metro Council only approves the site. An environmental impact study will still be required, and permits must be secured before any operations could begin and the public and the city can ask more questions as that process is underway, he said.
East Baton Rouge Parish received a $605,000 federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to run the program, the purpose of which is to better dispose of scrap tires that can provide a place for standing water, possibly promoting mosquito breeding and allowing the spread of West Nile virus and other diseases.
The shredder will have the capacity to process 10,000 tires per day, more than enough to deal with the 7,000-8,000 tires illegally dumped throughout the parish every day.
Currently, public works employees gather the tires and dump them into the landfill. The new operation would provide a way to recycle the tires instead, Metro Council member Trae Welch told the City Council on Tuesday.
“I’m really excited about this program,” Baker Public Works Director Kelvin Ridgley said. “We pick up 50 tires a day in Baker. We get calls all the time from people having tires dumped in their yards.”
The tire shredder and the property it is located on will belong to East Baton Parish, but Baum Environmental Group will be responsible for the maintenance of the machine. In exchange, Baum, a private company, will keep the tires and process them to make consumer goods and to use in erosion prevention.
Baum has promised to hire locally for the up to 20 jobs at the operation.
Tires will not be stored at the site, but will be processed the day they are received and there will be no water runoff from the tires, Welch said. Tires won’t be burned, so no foul odors should result. The machine will be housed inside of a building, minimizing any noise from the shredding operation, which will only run during daylight hours.
He told the council that the operation is a pilot program, so changes might be made later; however, at the moment, the plan is that individuals will not be able to drop off tires at the facility. Only public works employees for the parish, city, or state would have access to it.
In other business, the city council:
- Voted to annex the John Brown property, 12841 Plank Road, into the city.
- Heard from Councilwoman Brenda Jackson that the Baker Library will have a children's story and craft time on Feb. 26 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for kids ages 3-5.