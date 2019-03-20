Lane plans blood drive
Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 658-4574.
Other events at Lane
- The Lane Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale is March 28-29 in the Staff Development Classroom on the first floor of the hospital from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday. For information, call the hospital gift shop at (225) 658-4309.
- Lane Gastroenterology, 6550 Main St., Suite 3500, Zachary, will distribute free EZ Detect test kits during March. Stop by between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For information, call (225) 658-6780.
Lane Rehabilitation Center will host a Stroke Support Group from noon to 1 p.m. March 28, at 4601 McHugh Road, Zachary. Lunch will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated by calling (225) 658-6800.
Kindergarten round-up
The Zachary kindergarten round-up is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Northwestern Elementary School. Zachary Early Learning Center students are automatically enrolled for kindergarten.
Learning center registration is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The registration packet is available at the school or online at zacharyelc.org and zacharyschools.org.
Football skills camp set
The Legendz Jr. Broncos Football Organization is holding a free Football Skillz Camp from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zachary High for ages 12 and under. The Camp is open to everyone in the Greater Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston area. Participants should wear cleats, gym shorts and a T-shirt. Visit www.facebook.com/events/633230103763225/ for information.
Help with Baker plans
A workshop to help shape the future of walking and bicycling in Baker is set for 6 p.m. t o 8 p.m. Monday at Baker Municipal Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road. The event is a come and go open house.
Utility bill payment option
Baker residents can pay their bills online, the city announced on Facebook. Go to cityofbakerla.com and click the pay bill icon on the left side of the front page.
Conference on men and boys
The Conference for Men, Boys and the Women Who Love Them is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 29 at the Baker Municipal Building, 3325 Groom Road. The event will provide information and advice about social development, inspiration, mentorship and more to all interested parties. Door prizes and food will be available.