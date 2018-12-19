Zachary library teen group sets reunion
The Zachary Library Teen Council will hold a reunion celebrating its 15th year at 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Zachary Branch Library. All previous members, along with family and friends, are invited to participate. Registration is requested by calling (225) 658-1870.
The local organization was formed in 2003 and is thought to be one of the longest-running library councils in Louisiana. The group supports the library as it strives to make it a better place for teens. This has included facilitating quiz bowls, annual open mic nights, visiting assisted living and adopting a veteran. It is open to youth in grades six and up.
Lighting up Zachary
A new light show in the Zachary Historic District is on through Jan. 6. The holiday LED light show, featuring thousands of blinking and twinkling lights synchronized to Christmas music, will run every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Virginia Street.
Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through. The McHugh House, Bauman House and Train Depot will be included in the light display, as well as a new 18-foot Christmas tree that sings and dances.
Holiday garbage collection
Garbage will not be collected in Baker on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Republic Services said on Facebook that because of the expected large amounts of garbage, Friday collection may extend into Saturday, so customers are asked to leave full carts at the curb.
A look ahead
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is holding Bowling for Business on Jan. 11. For information, contact Mary Landry at (225) 921-0152, by email at mary.landry@cityofzachary.org, or contact Taylor Watts at taylor@zacharychamber.com.
Practice ACT set
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is offering the ACT Practice Test at two locations, including the Greenwell Springs Branch at 9:30 a.m. Jan 5. Call (225) 274-4470 to register. Teens must have a valid phone number and email to sign up. A confirmation email will be sent, which must be shown on test day.
High-school students are given preference and middle-school students will be wait-listed. If spots are available five days out, middle-schoolers on the wait list will be offered a spot.