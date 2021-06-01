SHREVEPORT — Centenary College of Louisiana held commencement exercises for two graduating classes May 8, at the Gold Dome, celebrating the Class of 2021 at a morning ceremony and the Class of 2020 in the afternoon. The college awarded bachelor of arts and science degrees to undergraduates as well as master's degrees in education and business.
Leroy Harvey, a champion for Centenary College and for the Centenary State Historic Site that preserves the original Centenary campus in Harvey's hometown of Jackson, received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the morning ceremony.
Area graduates include
- Keeanah Jones, of Baker, bachelor of science, geology
- Marissa Lally, of Baton Rouge, bachelor of science, neuroscience, Summa Cum Laude, Departmental Honors (neuroscience)
- Kennedy Wilcher, of Zachary, bachelor of arts, political science and theater, Cum Laude, Departmental Honors (theater)
Melva Williams, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University Shreveport and a member of Centenary's Board of Trustees, delivered the commencement address at both ceremonies