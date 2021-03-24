Registered dietitian nutritionists are the food and nutrition experts who translate the science of nutrition into practical solutions for healthy living, a news release said.
Dietitians use their nutrition expertise to help people make positive lifestyle changes, the release said. Dietitians work throughout the community in hospitals, schools, public health clinics, nursing homes, fitness centers, food management, food industries, universities, research and private practice.
The dietitians at Lane Regional Medical Center include:
Melissa Landry: full-time registered dietitian and food & nutritional services director at Lane since January 2007.
Melissa Acosta: full-time registered clinical dietitian at Lane since December 2013.
Babette Myers: full-time registered clinical dietitian at Lane since August 2020.
Terri Nelson: PRN clinical dietitian at Lane since 2016 and full-time community relation/marketing Representative for Lane Home Health since 2018.