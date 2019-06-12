LSU undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

Zachary area

President's List

College of Agriculture

Morgan Layne Beard, Zachary; Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride

College of Engineering

Dalton Stephen DeLaune, Greenwell Springs; Seth Holden Richard, Baker

College of Human Sciences & Education

Olivia N. Hurst, Zachary; Serenity L. Lanclos, Pride; Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary; Addison Murphey, Zachary

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary; Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs; McKinna Gayle Bunch, Zachary; Parker Bernard Elkins, Greenwell Springs; Amanda Gayle Fontenot, Baker; Nash P. Joyner, Zachary; Danielle Lyn Leblanc, Pride; Sean G. Pedlar, Zachary; Hope Lynne Walls, Zachary

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary

College of Science

Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary; Jena E. Bordelon, Zachary; Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary; Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Habibah Ibrahim, Baker

University College Center for Freshman Year

Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs

Dean's List

College of Art & Design

Anna Katherine Anderson, Zachary; Grady Spurgeon Cunningham, Zachary; Katie Hostetler, Zachary

College of Engineering

Emma Campbell Chaney, Zachary; Abrianna N. Cooper, Zachary; Brayten Michael Drago, Greenwell Springs; Tyler Christian Jackson, Zachary; Natalie M. Nelson, Greenwell Springs;

College of Human Sciences & Education

Valerie Marie Eller, Greenwell Springs; Victoria Elizabeth Lacour, Zachary; Mica Gervel Millican, Zachary; Elizabeth C. Neighbor, Baker; Larissa Powers, Pride; Katie A. Rispone, Greenwell Springs; Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs; Jazmyne D. Smith, Baker; Reagan Leigh Staggs, Zachary; Collin D. Strickland, Greenwell Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Jacob D. Breaux, Greenwell Springs; Bria Curtis, Baker; Meghan Catherine Gavin, Greenwell Springs; Taylor Pisanie, Greenwell Springs; Tori J. Whiten, Greenwell Springs

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Taylor E. Lloyd, Greenwell Springs; Alana B. Scott, Zachary; Miranda Rain Scott-Catoire, Greenwell Springs;

College of Science

Hannah Noel Cowart, Greenwell Springs; Kristen Lee DeFreitas, Zachary; Karli Danielle Hall, Zachary; Ayah S. Ibrahim, Baker; Harmon D. Pulliam, Zachary; Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs; Brooklyn Marie Squiers, Zachary; Alexandre J. Van Biersel, Zachary

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary; Kyle A. Durbin, Zachary; Angelina R. Going, Zachary; Samantha N. Kelley, Zachary; Emily G. Martin, Baker; Madaline Ashleigh Tarver, Greenwell Springs; Sydney Alexis Tillman, Greenwell Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Breanna Nicole Creel, Baker

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Kendall E. Hawkins, Greenwell Springs; Ashleigh Michelle Rains, Zachary

University College Center for Freshman Year

Skylar Alexis Culmone, Pride; Dylan Edward Delee, Greenwell Springs; Danielle Rose Going, Zachary; Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs; Kenlee Suzanne McHugh, Zachary

