LSU undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
Zachary area
President's List
College of Agriculture
Morgan Layne Beard, Zachary; Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride
College of Engineering
Dalton Stephen DeLaune, Greenwell Springs; Seth Holden Richard, Baker
College of Human Sciences & Education
Olivia N. Hurst, Zachary; Serenity L. Lanclos, Pride; Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary; Addison Murphey, Zachary
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary; Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs; McKinna Gayle Bunch, Zachary; Parker Bernard Elkins, Greenwell Springs; Amanda Gayle Fontenot, Baker; Nash P. Joyner, Zachary; Danielle Lyn Leblanc, Pride; Sean G. Pedlar, Zachary; Hope Lynne Walls, Zachary
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary
College of Science
Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary; Jena E. Bordelon, Zachary; Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary; Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Habibah Ibrahim, Baker
University College Center for Freshman Year
Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs
Dean's List
College of Art & Design
Anna Katherine Anderson, Zachary; Grady Spurgeon Cunningham, Zachary; Katie Hostetler, Zachary
College of Engineering
Emma Campbell Chaney, Zachary; Abrianna N. Cooper, Zachary; Brayten Michael Drago, Greenwell Springs; Tyler Christian Jackson, Zachary; Natalie M. Nelson, Greenwell Springs;
College of Human Sciences & Education
Valerie Marie Eller, Greenwell Springs; Victoria Elizabeth Lacour, Zachary; Mica Gervel Millican, Zachary; Elizabeth C. Neighbor, Baker; Larissa Powers, Pride; Katie A. Rispone, Greenwell Springs; Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs; Jazmyne D. Smith, Baker; Reagan Leigh Staggs, Zachary; Collin D. Strickland, Greenwell Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jacob D. Breaux, Greenwell Springs; Bria Curtis, Baker; Meghan Catherine Gavin, Greenwell Springs; Taylor Pisanie, Greenwell Springs; Tori J. Whiten, Greenwell Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Taylor E. Lloyd, Greenwell Springs; Alana B. Scott, Zachary; Miranda Rain Scott-Catoire, Greenwell Springs;
College of Science
Hannah Noel Cowart, Greenwell Springs; Kristen Lee DeFreitas, Zachary; Karli Danielle Hall, Zachary; Ayah S. Ibrahim, Baker; Harmon D. Pulliam, Zachary; Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs; Brooklyn Marie Squiers, Zachary; Alexandre J. Van Biersel, Zachary
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary; Kyle A. Durbin, Zachary; Angelina R. Going, Zachary; Samantha N. Kelley, Zachary; Emily G. Martin, Baker; Madaline Ashleigh Tarver, Greenwell Springs; Sydney Alexis Tillman, Greenwell Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Breanna Nicole Creel, Baker
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Kendall E. Hawkins, Greenwell Springs; Ashleigh Michelle Rains, Zachary
University College Center for Freshman Year
Skylar Alexis Culmone, Pride; Dylan Edward Delee, Greenwell Springs; Danielle Rose Going, Zachary; Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs; Kenlee Suzanne McHugh, Zachary