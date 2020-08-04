The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 24-30:
Fitzgerald Wilson: 31; 19191 Pride Baywood Drive, Greenwell Springs; distributing/manufacturing Schedule I drug, flight from officer, obstruction of justice, window tint/obscuring view prohibited, general speed law, stop sign/yield sign, possession of drug paraphernalia
Danielle Kinchen: 32, 8715 Scenic Highway, Zachary; aggravated assault and criminal damage to property
Chaka Collins: 20; 1076 Cedar Trail Ave., Zachary; battery of a dating partner
Hunter Atkinson: 22; 5525 Rolling Acres Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jason Walls: 39, 908 Clermont St., Baker; possession of Schedule I drugs
Jonquayle McCoy: 26; 6241 Willow Grove Drive, Baton Rouge; distributing/manufacturing Schedule II drugs, possession Schedule I drugs, possession of firearm with drugs, felon in possession of firearm, window tint/obscuring view prohibited
Kendall Upkins: 29; 4552 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Cody Wilson: 23; 6515 Rollins Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Allack Ricks: 19; 9762 La. 965, St. Francisville; two counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile