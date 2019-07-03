Adoption and microchip event
Must Luv Dogs is holding its monthly second Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Lots of puppies will be available for adoption as well as $20 microchipping.
Zachary offers phone payment for utilities
The City of Zachary Utility Billing Department, in addition to other options, now offers Pay By Phone. Customers can call (225) 654-6871 to pay their utility bill over the phone using a credit or debit card. The Pay By Phone option is available 24 hours a day. A 3% convenience fee will be included.
Other options for utility payment include walk-in payments, mail payments, night drop box, draft payments and self-service kiosk at City Hall. For information, contact the billing department at (225) 654-6871.
Art Crawl coming
Each fall, the Regional Arts Council of Zachary hosts its annual Fall Art Crawl where more than 1,000 residents from Zachary and surrounding communities visit downtown Zachary. Local artists are invited to display and sell their art and local musicians play along the route.
RACZ is seeking Fall Art Crawl sponsors. Sponsorships start at $250 with the Exclusive Title Sponsor at $5,000.
Visual artists can apply to participate by completing the Artist Application. Jewelry artists will be in the historic village while other artists will be placed at various businesses along the route. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.
Visit raczonline.org for information.
Women's summit planned
The Women of Distinction Universal Women's Summit 2019 is planned for July 11-13 at Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A, Zachary.
The workshops and worship services are free and open to the public. Evangelist Christine Banks is conference host. Call (225) 654-1000 for information.
A Heart-to-Heart Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. July 13 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 4914 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge. The speaker is Bishop Samuel R. Blakes, of New Home Family Ministries New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Marriage Encounter weekend set
The Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is filled with ideas and new beginnings to help couples. The next weekend in Louisiana is July 19-21 at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center in Baton Rouge. Register online at www.LAMS-wwme.org or by calling Matt and Gail Quinn at (813) 548-1655.
Miss Zachary registration open
The Miss Zachary pageant is July 27. Visit zacharychamber.com/miss-zachary-pageant-registration for registration information. Deadline is Friday.