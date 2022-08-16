On Aug. 3, the City of Baker School System held its annual Back-to-School Convocation themed “Greatness on the Move.”
The master of ceremony was Roland Stewart, 2022 Baker High School Teacher of the Year, and the Baker High Symphony of Soul and Baker High School cheerleaders performed.
The City of Baker School System family was welcomed back to another year by Joyce Burges, District 3 School Board member; Baker Police Chief Carl K. Dunn; Baker Fire Chief Keith Pease; and Baker Mayor Darnell Waites.
Main speaker Julio Melara presented words that promoted leadership, service and success.
School leaders presented their faculty and staff, and Superintendent De'Ette Perry shared a message to propel the school system forward with “Greatness on the Move.”