The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 10-16:
Demarcus Kaigler: 35; 4643 Avenue F, Zachary; two counts domestic abuse battery
Madison Bussey: 22; 1344 Lakeridge, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Tamara Frank: 4140 Rosewood St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Eddie Washington: 62; 4702 Lavey Lane, Baker; stalking
Charelle Beavers: 40; 3632 Poplar St., Slaughter; theft
Martin Ned: 53; 9685 Leadale Drive, Baton Rouge; theft
Deonte London: 26; 23072 Edwards Road, Zachary; DWI, improper lane usage and equipment violation
Raheem Matthews: 19; 5039 Knight Drive, Zachary; battery of a dating partner and damage to property
Tabatha Carey: 36; 6740 Sandy Creek Lane, Zachary; aggravated assault