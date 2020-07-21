The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 10-16:

Demarcus Kaigler: 35; 4643 Avenue F, Zachary; two counts domestic abuse battery

Madison Bussey: 22; 1344 Lakeridge, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Tamara Frank: 4140 Rosewood St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery

Eddie Washington: 62; 4702 Lavey Lane, Baker; stalking

Charelle Beavers: 40; 3632 Poplar St., Slaughter; theft

Martin Ned: 53; 9685 Leadale Drive, Baton Rouge; theft

Deonte London: 26; 23072 Edwards Road, Zachary; DWI, improper lane usage and equipment violation

Raheem Matthews: 19; 5039 Knight Drive, Zachary; battery of a dating partner and damage to property

Tabatha Carey: 36; 6740 Sandy Creek Lane, Zachary; aggravated assault

