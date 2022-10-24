Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation will offer a free ACT Prep Institute for high school students through the UREC Academy Trailblazers initiative from Oct. 31 through Dec. 15.
Sessions will take place at Southern University College of Business from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Interested applicants can apply online at urecbr.com/actprep2022.
The UREC Academy ACT Institute is open to Baker-area high school students who have a GPA of 2.5 or higher. As a program requirement, all institute participants must register for the Dec. 10 administration of the ACT test.
For information, call (225) 356-8871 ext. 200 or send an email to info@urebr.com.