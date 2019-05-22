The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department for May 2-9:
Caston, Brittany: 33, 5892 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dang, Bao: 35, 20909 Leviticus Drive, Zachary, improper telephone communication, improper supervision of a juvenile.
Jarrell, Nicholas: 27, 6219 Lanier Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Johnson, Frank: 35, 4625 Avenue C, Zachary, aggravated assault.
Jones, Kate: 48, 21339 Ligon Road, Zachary, theft, criminal trespassing, fugitive warrant, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Marks, Billy: 32, 3390 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, fugitive warrant.
Perkins, Brittney: 33, 10232 Magnolia Blossom Road, Greenwell Springs, theft, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Perkins, Nathaniel: 34, 341 U.S. 61, Jackson, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Schultz, Branden: 36, 1919 General Mouton St., Baton Rouge, theft.
Tasker, Kirkpatrick: 18, 4000 McHugh Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Young, Jason: 45, 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary, letting a disorderly place.