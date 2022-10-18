The Knights of Columbus Council 4085, of Baker, has donated $1,000 to FranU’s food pantry.
FranU’s food pantry was started 10 years ago because an SGA student leader saw there was a need among her classmates, a news release said. The pantry serves FranU students in need, providing nonperishable foods, baby formula, school supplies and hygiene products. It has recently expanded to include shelf-stable fruits and vegetables.
Grand Knight Ronald Gremillion said, “Knights of Columbus are committed to working with others to end hunger through the Food for Families Program, which has donated millions of dollars and millions of pounds of food toward this cause on a national level. Council 4085, in addition to supporting efforts at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Baker, is happy to assist the FRANU Food Pantry so that students can get a helping hand.”
Staff member Elaine Crowe, who helps oversee the pantry, said that a sizable percentage of FranU students are nontraditional students who want to become nurses, doctors or other medical professionals. Many of these students are caring for young families while they juggle school and extra jobs.
Visit franu.edu/foodpantry to make a gift to FranU’s food pantry.