The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department for May 9-16:
Bosquez, Angelica: 20, 7359 N. 39th Ave., Phoenix, Arizona, soliciting door to door without a permit.
Campbell, Demond: 28, 1911 Landry Drive, Baker, theft.
Chavez, Nicholas: 20, 5164 W. Village Drive, Glendale, Arizona, soliciting door to door without a permit.
Glasper, Tawanna: 41, 2743 73rd Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Guinn, Javan: 24, 21041 Anderson St., Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of turn signal.
Harris, Latricia: 44, 9646 Spike Ridge, Zachary, two counts of theft.
Jackson, Alisha: 29, 1833 Samuels Road, Zachary, simple burglary, criminal damage to property, theft.
Jackson, Quentin: 39, 32047 Singletary Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Johnson, Valarie: 52, 1313 Cordoba Drive, Zachary, theft, illegal parking.
Kelly, Johnttel: 27, 9656 Lemon Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, improper use of tail lamps.
Lane, Donald: 52, 7042 Angle Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Lathers, Travis: 33, 21685 Legion Road, Zachary, flight from an officer, improper license plate light, switched license plate, driving under suspension, disobeying stop sign, disobeying red light.
Parrish, Gary: 42, 4730 Edgen Ave., Slaughter, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Pourciau, James: 24, 11687 Gurney Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Singleton, Jahi: 28, 4334 Lupine Road, Zachary, simple battery.