BAKER — The contractor has begun on enlarging and improving the waiting room for the Registrar of Voters Office in Baker, Mayor Darnell Waites announced at the City Council meeting Tuesday night.
“I know you’ve seen the seniors standing out there waiting to early vote in the heat and the rain. I couldn’t stand it,” Waites told the council.
Through a partnership with East Baton Rouge Parish, the city will improve and expand the waiting room 2200 Main St. building. The project will cost about $18,000, half of which will be paid by Baker and half by East Baton Rouge Parish.
The building improvements should be completed sometime in January, Waites said.
In a related matter, the mayor encouraged residents to be patient as the city works on a $1 million citywide road improvement project, paid for by the city’s street funds.
Contractors cannot put down asphalt if the temperature is below 50 degrees or if it is raining, he said, and that is why some streets haven’t been fixed as quickly as expected.
Waites urged residents with problems related to the improvements to contact City Hall.
In other business, councilwoman Doris Alexander announced that Jingle and Mingle will take place Dec. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Center on Groom Road. The free event sponsored by the Baker Pilot Club will feature jambalaya cooked by Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, giveaways of bicycles and other items, games, and movies. Trolley rides to the event will be available from apartment complexes in the city. This is the third year for Jingle and Mingle, which was started to celebrate Baker coming back from the flooding in 2016.
A Nativity drama will be held in the Municipal Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 with free admission.
Santa Claus will make appearances in the city during the holidays and a schedule is available from the city offices, Waites said.
The Council recognized a number of individuals and organizations:
- The Baker High School football team for making it to the second round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs.
- Former Baker mayor and current City Council member Pete Heine on his 90th birthday last week.
- Outgoing Baker School Board members Dana Carpenter, Calvin Dees Sr. and Rosatina Johnson for their service.
- Portia T. Bell, Tresa M. Jones, Lou Ella Joseph, Kristin A. Robair and Tonya Williams for their participation in councilwoman Brenda Jackson’s organization Women Helping to Empower Women.