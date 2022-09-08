“Leads for Lunch,” a business networking event, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, at Ruffins 2, 14522 Plank Road, Baker.
The assistant secretary of Louisiana Economic Development will address the group, providing information on the state’s Small Business Credit Initiative effort and the various LED Programs available to small businesses. The event offers business owners the opportunity to meet and greet other business owners and share information about their businesses.
Brenda Clark Guess, the guest speaker, is a native of Baton Rouge, and serves as the assistant secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. She was director of Business Incentive Services for 10 years. In this position, she administered programs geared to give companies a competitive edge through tax incentives and developed a variety of state programs for the retention, creation and expansion of Louisiana businesses and industries, a news release said.
Before joining LED, Guess spent six years in municipal government and six years in private sector banking and business management. Guess received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in public administration from Southern University.
For ticket information, contact the Baker Chamber of Commerce at (225) 412-4311.