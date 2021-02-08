Four and half years after it flooded, Baker High School remains gutted and vacant, and it’s still not clear when it can rebuilt and accommodate students still attending classes at the local middle school.

A special Baker School Board retreat held Monday in an effort to move the stagnant project forward did not offer much hope things will change anytime soon.

“I feel that the moving forward part of this is just as vague and foggy as when we when came in here,” board member Joyce Burges said as the meeting came to a close.

Baker Councilwoman Rochelle Dunn said people’s patience has run out.

“The children are tired. We are tired. Something needs to be done,” Dunn said. “We can talk, but if we don’t have action, we will continue to have retreats like this one.”

The August 2016 floods caused extensive damage to schools across the metro Baton Rouge area, but almost all of them have since been repaired, rebuilt, torn down or relocated. In a couple of cases, reconstruction is still under way. Baker High stands out by still being in the same shape it was in the days after the flood.

Since fall 2016, the high school's students have been attending classes two miles east down Groom Road at Baker Middle School. Meanwhile, the middle school students occupy Bakerfield Elementary's campus, and Bakerfield and Baker Heights students share the Baker Heights campus.

The school district has plans to spend as much as $23 million to modernize the campus at 3200 Groom Room with a mix of renovations, new construction and demolitions. Built to accommodate 1,500 students, Baker High would shrink to a 675-student capacity — the high school currently enrolls 450 students, about 100 students fewer than three years ago.

The primary source of delay is the receipt of $14.6 million worth of loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA accepted an application from Baker for two loans totaling that amount in September 2019, but the federal agency has yet to approve the loans.

“The USDA was the best thing to happen to us and the USDA was worst thing to happen to us,” said Winston Decuir Sr., attorney for the Baker School Board.

Decuir said the federal agency continues to kick the application back to Baker, with new demands each time. He said that while USDA has issued loans to schools before, the agency prefers a dedicated financing source from the places it loans money to, whereas Louisiana is looser with what is required to underwrite such loans.

“We would be the first in the nation that (USDA) would approve this kind of loan given the limited security that we have,” Decuir said. “They’ve not said no, they’ve not said yes.”

Board member Shona Boxie said she’s fed up.

“I’ve had it up to here with the USDA,” Boxie said. “I just want to move on.”

Moving on, however, is not so easy. Before the USDA loan was pursued, Baker had planned to take out loans with Business First Bank for just $12 million and at twice the interest rate that USDA is offering.

Decuir said he’ll gather fresh information for the board about what kind of bank loan Baker could secure now, but he warned the terms may be worse, since the school district is in worse financial situation than it was a few years ago.

He also sketched out something of a Catch 22. The USDA loan will be off the table if Baker secures private financing to rebuild Baker High, he said, but some lenders have made clear they’ll only lend money to Baker if Baker secures the USDA loan.

“At the end of the day, we are at the mercy of the USDA,” business manager Sidney Stewart said. “We can’t make decisions without the USDA.”

Board member Elaine Davis suggested giving the USDA loan application another three months while looking at alternatives.

The school district learned one bit of good news last month when the Federal Emergency Management Agency indicated it is likely to increase its reimbursement for 2016 flood damage from $5 million to about $6.2 million. Stewart said a local architect is helping Baker make one last attempt to persuade FEMA to increase its reimbursement even more, a process she said is likely to take about two more months.