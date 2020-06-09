Baker Mayor Darnell Waites announced the formation of the Mayor's Community Health Services Advisory Committee, a news release said.
"During the COVID pandemic we are finding out more than ever that basic wellness is a must to survive, that valid information is vital, nutrition is key and it is paramount that we as community leaders come together to help provide as many resources as possible to our residents to assist with promoting a healthy lifestyle. I have sought out leaders in each of their respective fields and asked them to participate in advising (the Mayor's Office) on matters relating to policy development, legislation, maintenance, funding, and evaluation of community health services," the mayor said.
The committee held its first meeting June 4. Members include nurse practitioner Annisa Stover; physicians Rodolfo Manalac, Cordel Parris, Keith Hodge; chef Celeste Gill; and certified trainer Donald Washington.
Baker residents can text “LABAKER UPDATES” to 468311 to subscribe to local officials' notifications.