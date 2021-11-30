Journey into history during "A Jane Austen Christmas" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 4 at Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville.
The main house comes to life during the holidays as it shows off its seasonal decorations, a news release said. Costumed guides accompany visitors on a trip into the past through the candlelit Oakley House. Take a taste of what is cooking in the kitchen, or enjoy the yearly Christmas dance hosted by The Lagniappe Historic Dance & Pastime Society with music by the Lagniappe Dulcimers. Chestnuts will be roasting and wassail served.
Audubon State Historic Site is the setting for the 200-year-old Oakley House, temporary home and inspiration to John James Audubon in 1821. The park includes a museum, picnic areas, historic buildings, pavilion and nature trail. Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, Oakley House and its natural settings are open daily Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Admission for the Oakley house tour and grounds is $10 for adults (ages 18-61), $8 for senior citizens (ages 62 and over), $6 for children (ages 5-17), and free for those ages 4 and under. Grounds-only admission is $5 per person (ages 5 and over) and free for children ages 4 and under. Audubon State Historic Site is near St. Francisville on La. 965 in West Feliciana Parish. For information, call (888) 677-2838 toll free or (225) 635-3739.