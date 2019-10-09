The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Sept. 26-Oct. 3:
Boyd, Hunter: 31, 3216 Ramey Drive, Zachary, criminal trespassing.
Carney, Dylan: 22, 2414 High Meadow Court, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant.
Early, John: 18, 5130 Belfast, Baton Rouge, terrorizing.
Early, John: 18, 5130 Belfast, Baton Rouge, theft.
Franklins, Albert: 34, 4979 St. Louis Drive, Zachary, burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Green, Ashley: 28, 5677 Brown Road, Ethel, two counts of theft, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, two counts of forgery.
Hunt, Rebekah: 23, 7962 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel, battery of dating partner with child endangerment, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property.
Jackson, Byron: 67, 13011 Carey Road, Baker, simple battery, remaining after forbidden.
Johnson, Jacob: 37, 9442 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary, two counts of distribution of Schedule II, two counts of possession of Schedule IV, distribution Schedule I, possession of firearm with drugs, felon in possession firearm, possession drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, possession legend drug, driving under suspension.
Kellar, David: 38, 1885 Lake Pointe Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Landry, Joseph: 38, 5157 La. 19, Lot 6, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Lansford, Daniel: 44, 3111 Ramey Drive, Zachary, theft.
Lavespere, Aimee: 37, 2421 McHugh Road, Baker, theft.
Leonard, Tronette: 30, 803 Peach St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Miller, Deunte: 30, 20145 Scenic Highway, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Mistretta, Laura: 33, 30295 Sunset Lane, Walker, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moore, Denzel: 23, 9723 W. Darryl Parkway, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Odendahl, Brittney: 31, 3609 Lavey Lane, Baker, possession of marijuana.
Olson, Brittney: 30, 10668 Wells Road, Tunica, domestic abuse battery.
Parker, Jermaine: 34, 14921 Central Woods, Baton Rouge, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, possession of legend drugs.
Passman, Destiny: 20, 8538 Muscadine, St. Francisville, theft.
Sanders, Brenda: 49, 29928 Cypress St., Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Singleton, Deandre: 26, 2500 Old Town Road, Zachary, fugitive warrant.
Stewart, Amuad: 33, 2616 Colonial Way, Zachary, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Turner, Edward: 24, 3724 Cannon St., Baton Rouge, contributing to the delinquency of juvenile.
Vessell, Tara: 40, 1101 E. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, theft.
Welch, Jeffery: 36, 1050 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property.
Winden, Jamey: 26, 5905 Carpenter Road, Zachary, fugitive warrant.