The City of Baker held a job fair in October to help area residents find jobs with the city and other businesses, Johnay Hall said in a news release.
Republic Services, City of Baker's Building and Grounds Department, the City of Baker School District and the City of Baker Police Department took part in the event. The Mobile Workforce van was also in attendance providing access to additional employment opportunities and offering assistance with resume-writing and posting, preemployment testing, skills assessments, links to training opportunities, labor market information and group training classes.
The event was a success with a robust turnout of both employers and job seekers, When asked about the event Mayor Waites said
"I am thrilled that great candidates were connected with front line hiring managers looking to hire new employees immediately," said Baker Mayor Darnell Waites. "Overall, as staffing continues to be a need, both in Baker and nationally, we will continue to do our part in helping connect employers and employees. This is an integral part of what leadership is about, listening to our community about their needs and doing our best to fulfill them — which in this case was connecting job seekers with job opportunities.”
For information about the jobs in the area, visit:
- Republic Services, www.republicservices.jobs/job-search-results
- City of Baker's Building and Grounds Department: cityofbakerla.com/wp/jobs
- City of Baker School District: www.bakerschools.org/apps/pages/employment_opportunities
- City of Baker Police Department requires an Office of State Examiner test score in order to apply. Information on positions, application and background packet may be obtained at the City of Baker Police Department, 1320 Alabama St., Baker. Call (225) 775-6000.