The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 22-29:
Bell, Trey: 23, 6213 Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse with child endangerment, resisting an officer.
Belt, Susan: 35, 23161 Jacocks Road, Slaughter, obstruction of court orders.
Brooks, Trevios: 19, 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary, theft.
Cockerham, Erica: 30, 10775 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Gaston, Leonard: 55, 17405 Culps Bluff Road, Baton Rouge, theft.
Hailey, Jennifer: 34, 15342 Crystal Drive, Pride, possession/distribution of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Baker Police Department.
Holloway, Dusty: 37, 4415 Cooper Lane, Jackson, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jones, Curtis: 24, 9112 Highland Oaks, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
McKinney, Austin: 23, 5115 Fullerton Ave., Baker, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
McMichael, Eric: 33, 10722 Johnson St., Clinton, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Michael Kendrick, 44, 8421 La. 19, Zachary, booked in for possession of schedule three drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia
Pickett, Terrance: 23, 21340 Barsket Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Salad, Sulaiman: 46, 5442 Bogie St., Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Wiggins, Liljuan: 31, 3840 Cherry St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Wilkerson, Paul: 50, 5116 Lennox St., Zachary, aggravated assault.
Williams, Sean: 22, 18271 Claudette Drive, Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.