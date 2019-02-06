The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Jan. 22-30:
Boatner, Joshua: 29, 1889 Chamberlain Ave., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Butler, Taylor: 22, 4888 Hooper Road, Apt. H-207, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Cage, Jaylen: 20, 5865 Clayton St., Baton Rouge, access device fraud.
Copening, David: 39, 5212 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge, warrant from Family Court.
Crockett, Christopher: 38, 2716 Valiant Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Echols, Michael: 37, 17819 Lake Vista Drive, Greenwell Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Emerson, Ashley: 31, 11273 Emerson Road, Geismar, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Everson, Terry: 37, 4343 Denham Springs St., Apt. 1616, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Franklin, Terone: 26, 5530 Clayton Court Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Guy, Elisa: 22, 14467 Hatcher Road, Clinton, theft, resisting an officer.
Hamilton, Ramon: 37, 5885 Lavey Lane, Baker, red light (failure to observe), driving while intoxicated.
Hayes, Andrea: 24, 8770 Elm Grove Garden, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
James, Andre: 20, 2206 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Lewis, Robert: 41, 1140 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baker, damage to property.
Parker Jr., Oscar: 25, 2110 E. Azalea Ave., Baker, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Profit, Jerrell: 21, 17870 S. Spur, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Spann, Jecody: 23, 4305 Greenwood Lane, Baker, illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, felon in possession of a firearm.
Stamper, Tiffany: 29, 203 Sinbad, Baker, remand from Baker City Court.
White, Damian: 45, 3464 E. Forest Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, criminal trespass, simple assault.
Williams, Brandy: 37, 25041 La. 16, Denham Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Williams, Leroy: 42, 1455 Wisteria Lakes Drive, Baton Rouge, residential contract fraud.