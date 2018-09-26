The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Sept. 13-20:
Augillard, Glenisha: 32, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Apt. 3001, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Augillard, Glenisha: 33, 13583 Lakeway Drive, Dutchtown, a fugitive warrant and remained in custody by court.
Belone, Kevin: 31, 3812 Coolidge St., Zachary, two counts of theft.
Booty, Christina: 41, 4205 Chestnut St., Zachary, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Brewer, Lauren: 26, 21020 La. 19, Slaughter, hit-and-run.
Brooks, Aaron: 23, 2577 Barlett St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Combs, Robert: 32, 11668 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Davis, Demond: 22, 4963 Kennedy Drive, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Dennis, Carla: 45, 9846 Duncan, St. Francisville, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dickinson, Joseph: 37, 4133 Lee St., Zachary, theft.
Foster, Kendall: 27, 10472 Jacock Road, St. Francisville, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Givens, Joshua: 33, 3713 Lavey Lane, Baker, possession of marijuana.
Griffin, Ray: 38, 6338 Callahan St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Issac, Courtney: 34, 324 Rosenwald, Baton Rouge, aggravated second-degree battery, resisting an officer, and driving under suspension.
Jackson, Ryan: 25, 22593 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, theft.
Johnson, Louis: 43, 9177 Pride Port Hudson, Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson, Reginald: 24, 4702 Lavey Lane, No. 6, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
King, Carlton: 33, 1238 Greenwell Springs, Zachary, simple assault.
Maggio, Shelly: 40, 4352 Rue De Belle Amie St., Baton Rouge, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession and distribution of Schedule I drug.
Mason, Kameron: 21, 8908 Folly Brown, Clinton, possession of marijuana.
McAlister, Summer: 35, 6260 Brownsfield Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Muse, Ron: 45, 307 Sandra Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Peeler, Jireh: 25, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, theft, criminal mischief, resisting an officer.
Pittman, Erin: 24, 4303 Cooper Lane, Jackson, theft.
Robinson, Shawn: 29, 7158 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Simmons, Demetrese: 48, 1233 Freeman St., Port Allen, fugitive warrant.
Stewart, Kawanda: 37, 3345 Eddie Robinson Drive, Jackson, fugitive warrant, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Straughter, Damien: 20, 6514 Quida Irondale, Weyanoke, fugitive warrant through Baker.
Straughter, Damien: 20, P.O. Box 68, Weyanoke, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
White, Isha: 28, 3300 Franklin St., Jackson, possession of marijuana.
William, Bryan: 26, 6791 Rio Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Russell: 24, 7529 Magnolia, Weyanoke, theft.