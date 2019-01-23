Assisted living facility seeks Easter items
Oakwood Village is holding its second annual Easter Day.
The facility is seeking donations of lotion, soap, white socks, adult coloring books, colored pencils, inspirational books, puzzles, word books and sudoku books. The items can be dropped off at Oakwood Village Assisted Living, 4400 McHugh Road, Zachary, between Feb. 15-March 31.
Relay for Life
The Zachary/Baker Relay for Life is gearing up. Registration is open, and the local event is aiming to win prizes for adding participants. Visit Zachary/Baker Relay for Life on Facebook to see the prizes. Visit www.relayforlife.org/zacharybakerla to register.
Tax help at the library
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is offering free assistance at several branches.
At the Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Road, help will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays (Feb 7 to April 8 except March 21); from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays (Feb. 2, 16, 23; March 2, 16, 23, 30; and April 13); and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays (Feb. 3, 17, 24 and March 3, 7, 24, 31).
At the Greenwell Springs Branch, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, help will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays (Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; March 21, 28 and April 4, 11); and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays (Feb, 2, 9, 16; March 2, 9, 16; April 6, 13).
Call 2-1-1 to find more locations and schedule an appointment.
High school plans play
Zachary High School Drama is performing "The Piano Lesson," Thursday, Jan. 31-Feb. 3. The story is set in 1926 and tells of a man who wants to sell a piano carved with family history in order to purchase land. His sister is a co-owner and has rejected opportunities to sell. Visit zhsdrama.ticketleap.com to see times and prices.
Color Run
ZEPTO has planned a Color Run for March 23 at the Zachary Police Department. For questions, contact zacharyelementarypto@gmail.com. Visit secure.getactivefundraising.com to register.
Candidate announcement deadline
The Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming special election to fill a seat in District 62. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Feb 2. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Girl Scout troop sets fundraiser
Troop 10145 will host its second annual fundraiser, a Mardi Gras ball for the whole family. Families do not have be in Girl Scouts to participate.
The Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Sweetheart Masquerade is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Greenwood Community Park on the Water Front, 13350 La. 19, Baker. Wear Mardi Gras masks and beads, and bring Mardi Gras umbrellas. Tickets are $25 per couple. For odd numbers, bring $5 for any additional child to be paid for at the door. Visit troop10145masqueradeball.eventbrite.com for information and tickets.
Troop 10145 members are fifth-graders at Copper Mill Elementary School in Zachary or at Grace Baptist Church School in Slaughter. Money raised will help them expand their cultural knowledge of other countries.
Baseball-support auction
An auction to help the Zachary High baseball team will be held Saturday at The Barn at Oakhill, 2835 La. 956, Ethel. A silent auction with cocktails, music and buffet start at 5 p.m. Seniors will be introduced at 7 p.m., and the live auction starts at 7:30 p.m. Dress is business casual, and tickets are a $30 donation. Contact Penny Jackson, pjack97@att.net, or coach Jacob Fisher, jacob.fisher@zacharyschools.org, for tickets and information.