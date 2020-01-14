BAKER — At least one School Board member raised concerns Tuesday about a proposed policy to have overtime-eligible, non-exempt Baker School District employees use donated time clocks.
The time clocks were given to the district by Coleman Consulting Group and installed at the schools without board approval, board member Elaine Davis said.
They cannot be used unless the board approves a proposed time clock policy, which the board will address at its March 3 meeting.
Other policy changes to come before the board at that meeting are mostly to bring the district in line with changing state laws, board attorney Winston DeCuir said,
The school district hired Coleman Consulting in July to assist with seeking funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other entities to assist with the rebuilding of Baker High, which was rendered unusable by the flood of 2016.
Since the flood, Baker High students have been housed in Baker Middle. The middle school students occupy Bakerfield Elementary, and Bakerfield and Baker Heights Elementary students are sharing space at Baker Heights.
“My concern is that policies are being implemented without board approval,” Davis said, pointing to the installation of the time clocks as well as the negotiation of the contract with Coleman. In July, Davis voted against allowing the board president and the superintendent to negotiate a contract with Coleman, since no request for proposals was submitted and no contract was provided to the board before the vote.
The board was not required to submit an RPF for the Coleman contract, DeCuir said, because the contract was for less than $50,000 and for fewer than 12 months.
Employees required to use the time clocks under the proposed policy include custodians, secretaries, food service staff, clerks and other overtime-eligible employees.
Teachers and the superintendent would not be affected, DeCuir said.
All Baker School District employees, including teachers, follow a rule already in place requiring them to sign in when reporting to work and sign out whenever they leave campus for any reason, as well as report sick and other leave.
The district is required by the state to submit attendance records for all employees; however, time clocks are not required by state law, DeCuir said.
DeCuir could not point to a significant difference between the proposed time clock policy and the sign in/sign out policy already in place in the district.
The new policy was developed in response to a resident's complaint; however, the full school board was not involved in writing it, Davis said.
The proposed new policies will be posted to the district’s website before the March 3 meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the school board:
- Approved the 2019-20 school year audit report prepared by Kolder, Slaven and Co., LLC. Matthew Margaglio of Kolder, Slaven told the board the district received a clean audit report. He also noted that the district is operating with a balanced budget, ending the year with $1.9 million in revenues over expenditures, which represents about 10 percent of the district’s total budget.
- Unanimously elected Vanessa Parker as president of the board for 2020 and Sharious Booker as vice president.