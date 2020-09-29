The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from Sept. 18-24:
Amira Aulds: 32; 3183 Dawson Road, Jackson; theft
Jionell Harris: 19; 6286 English Turn, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Tommi Mathis: 48; 59655 La. 1148, Plaquemine; possession of Schedule II drugs
Kenny Banks: 25; 24878 Eubanks Road, Pride; flight from officer, driver’s license suspended, reckless operation of vehicle, red light disobey, vehicle enter highway from private road, general speed law, stop sign/yield sign, proof of insurance, failure to register vehicle, improper lane usage, and fail to signal
Earnest Franklin: 30; 10420 Grant St., Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Brittany Schnebelen: 34; 21381 Pride-Baywood Road, Clinton; possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacqueline Kyer: 42; 2414 71st Ave., Baton Rouge; theft