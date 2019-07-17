Rescheduled events
The weekend's tropical weather forced changes of many events. Among those are the regular dog adoption and the monthly movie:
- Must Luv Dogs moved its monthly event to July 27. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Lots of puppies will be available for adoption as well as $20 microchipping. Go to www.mustluvdogs.org to be preapproved for adoption.
- The next Movies In the Park is Friday, at HugYourPeople Community Park behind City Hall on Lee Street. Disney's "Ralph Breaks The Internet" will be on the outdoor screen. The free movie starts at dusk. Children are invited to come at 7 p.m. to create their own cardboard car to sit in for a drive-in movie night experience. Children will be able to meet Ralph and Vanellope, the characters who travel to the World Wide Web in search of a part to save her game.
Lane events
Lane Regional Medical Center is offering a free prenatal and newborn baby care class Saturday. The class begins at 10 a.m. in the hospital's Staff Development Classroom. Registration is required. Partners are welcome. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Join Lane Regional Medical Center for a Meet & Greet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lane Cafeteria to welcome the newest members of its medical staff. Refreshments will be served.
New members include:
Lane Family Practice: Kimberly Meiners, MD
Lane Gastroenterology: Krunal Patel, MD, Lori Grace, NP
Lane Hospital Medicine: Trevor Richard, MD, Jennifer Guidry, NP
Summer music
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, The Anteeks will play in the Summer Saturday Concert Series at Americana. The Allison Collins Band plays July 27. The Facebook page says the July 13 show with Clifton Brown and the Rusty Buckets will be Aug. 3.
Zachary offers phone payment for utilities
The City of Zachary Utility Billing Department, in addition to other options, now offers Pay By Phone. Customers can call (225) 654-6871 to pay their utility bill over the phone using a credit or debit card. The Pay By Phone option is available 24 hours a day. A 3% convenience fee will be included.
Other options for utility payment include walk-in payments, mail payments, night drop box, draft payments and self-service kiosk at City Hall. For information, contact the billing department at (225) 654-6871.
Art Crawl coming
Each fall, the Regional Arts Council of Zachary hosts its annual Fall Art Crawl. RACZ is seeking event sponsors. Sponsorships start at $250, with the Exclusive Title Sponsor at $5,000.
Visual artists can apply to participate by completing the artist application. Jewelry artists will be in the historic village while other artists will be placed at various businesses along the route. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.
Visit raczonline.org for more information.