A new form of transit is underway this week in Baker through a fleet of minivans and a new service provided by the Capital Area Transit System.
LYNX by CATS is an on-demand transportation service that will provide rides to and from key locations around Baker for $1.75 or less.
The City of Baker, in collaboration with CATS, announced the launch of the new LYNX service Monday at Baker City Hall.
“LYNX by CATS will enhance the services CATS currently provides to the City of Baker, utilizing microtransit technology to expand access to convenient, affordable, and sustainable transportation for both residents and visitors,” CATS interim CEO Dwana Williams said.
Beginning Tuesday, Lynx will operate Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. A single ride for a single person costs $1.75. Additional passengers will be charged 35 cents.
To book a ride, Baker passengers can use the LYNX by CATS mobile app or call 225-267-9080. Once a ride is entered with pickup and drop-off locations, the system will provide ride options.
When a destination is selected, riders are directed to a nearby “virtual bus stop” within a short walking distance, and a driver is dispatched to meet them at that location.
While the service does not take riders directly to their destination, it does have several designated points around Baker where riders can get picked up or dropped off.
“You book your trip on an app and then we have points of interest because we can’t afford to go just pick out somebody and take them 10 blocks to their aunt’s house," CATS director of planning and program development Cheri Soileau said. "But what we can do is get you to medical, to shopping, to recreation like the senior center or Southern."
Soileau said microtransit works as "demand response" to the people in a less-populated area like Baker who won't need buses or other mass transit options.
"A place like Baker where is not an urban area or downtown area that’s dense, but they’re a part of our system and we need to give them comprehensive service," Soileau said. "So microtransit, using a van, can get into neighborhoods too, especially because big buses can’t make those tight turns and it’s very tricky.”
Using LYNX as a pilot program, CATS communication director Deanna Wallace said the route system could develop microtransit services in outlying areas around Baton Rouge in the future.
"One of the really good things about this is that is does link them to the fixed route system so they can get from where they are in Baker over to our (Scotlandville) transfer station and then they can go throughout the whole of Baton Rouge, Wallace said. "We’d love to get the outlying cities more connected to the main CATS system and this is a great way to do that.”
LYNX is free for all riders through June to encourage more Baker residents to take advantage of microtransit services and foster a better relationship with public transportation.
Soileau said that getting rid of the "negative connotation" of buses and creating a positive relationship with public transit of all sizes is what LYNX is about long-term.
"It allows us to build up ridership and get people used to understand what transit is," she said. "Sometimes what comes out of this is putting a fixed route bus into an area because you can't put enough vans out. What it will do is open the door and it's that first step to giving a lot of people independence and choices."