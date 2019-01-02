The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Dec. 13-20:

Adams, Breena: 27, 4324 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, theft, Baker City Court Warrants.

Avriett Jr., Robert: 58, 7156 Juno Drive, Baker, failure to return leased moveable.

Cooper, Naylor: 38, 3734 S. Riverview Road, Port Allen, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Green, Zakirra: 26, 6625 Vineyard St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrants from Zachary City Court and East Baton Rouge Parish.

Grimes Jr., Gerald: 40, 1206 Plaza Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Ivy, Kristy: 36, 9477 Landsome Road, Baton Rouge, theft, resisting an officer, Baker Court bench warrants, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson, Jordan: 28, 3745 Elm Drive, Baton Rouge, theft, resisting an officer, criminal trespass, two counts of fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Mbella, Aisha: 28, 1010 Seville Ave., Baker, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, aggravated battery.

Millican, Charlvette: 51, 9082 Monegan Ave., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Scott Jr., Ronald: 47, 3931 Hillmont Drive, Baton Rouge, aggravated domestic abuse battery, simple battery of the infirmed.

Smith, Darcel: 37, 17112 Benton Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Vessell, Marissa: 23, 966 Epperson St., Baker, simple battery, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.

White, Corey: 27, 1139 Willow Creek St., Zachary, armed robbery with a firearm.

Wyatt, Gabralle: 25, 4210 Heath Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Zachary, Justin: 25, 3803 La. 957, Ethel, fugitive East Baton Rouge Parish.

