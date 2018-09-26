Wellness fair set at Lane
Don't forget the United Healthcare Resource & Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 27, at Lane Regional Medical Center in the third-floor conference room at the Lane Medical Plaza and Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 6550 Main St., Zachary.
Honoring your pets
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church is holding its annual Blessing of the Pets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Everyone is invited to bring their pet — live, photos or stuffed animals can be included. A pet bed will be raffled at 2 p.m.
Pie and politics
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce's October Lunch & Learn will be "Politicians and Pies." Area political candidates will bring their favorite sweet treat for attendees to bid on at the 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 meeting at the Zachary YMCA. Cost is $20 for non-members and $15 for members. Email taylor@zacharychamber.com for information.
Chat with an official
Laura O'Brien of Zachary City Council District 3 will have a "Coffee with the Councilwoman" session from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday at P.J.'s Coffee in Zachary.
Colors and cook-off
The Zachary Color Run, hosted by Northwestern Middle School, is 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at 1110 Americana Blvd., Zachary. Register by Oct. 12. The Lane Regional Medical Center annual Red Hot Chili Cook-off also will be held at the event. The run supports the Zachary High competition cheerleaders and the Northwestern Middle cheerleaders and Dazzlers. Visit Facebook for information.
Register to vote at library branches
The Registrar of Voters Office is recognizing Voter Registration Week, Sept. 24-28, with a registration drive.
People can register or update their registration online at www.geauxvote.com or in person at the Registrar of Voters Office. Also, during the week, the registrar's office will visit parish library branches from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- On Thursday, Sept. 27, registration will be available at Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road; and Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road.
- On Sept. 28, registration will be available at Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road.
Applicants need to bring valid identification that establishes identity, age and residency. To vote in the Nov. 6 election, the last day to register in person is Oct. 9. Online registration ends Oct. 16.
Early voting will be held Oct. 23-20.
Baker chamber awards
The Baker Chamber of Commerce will hold its awards banquet on Oct. 25. Networking and a silent auction will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the program starts at 7 p.m. The event is at the Baker Municipal Auditorium and features attorney Tony Clayton as speaker and radio personality Kerwin Fealing as master of ceremonies. Tickets are $30 and tables are $250.
Coming up
Oct. 12: Live at the Gazebo features David St. Romain Band
Oct. 26: Fall Art Crawl