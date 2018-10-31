The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Oct. 18-25:
Anderson, Marc: 31, 2114 McHugh Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Broyles, Jennifer: 32, 5069 Hillcrest St., Zachary, fugitive warrant from Zachary Police Department.
Champagne, Tobie: 43, 9034 Cefalu Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hayes, Tedric: 37, 6307 E. Myrtle St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Howell, Dakota: 25, 19883 Hearthstone Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule I narcotic, theft, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Huges, Olandan: 26, 5427 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant from Baton Rouge Police Department.
Jacobs, Donald: 20, 5331 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jarrells, Joseph: 31, 18733 Samuel Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace, three counts of loitering.
Johnson, Bernard: 28, 2496 Holcombe Drive, Jackson, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Lott, Myra: 28, 9324 Randall Ave., Denham Springs, theft.
Pino, Brandon: 21, 13320 Brown Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Reed, Jonathan: 23, 9168 Elm Grove Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.