The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on April 24-30:
Braden Brown: 18; 4093 Elizabeth Deborah Drive, Zachary; simple damage
Victor Covington: 31; 1333 Doctor Anderson Road, Centreville, Mississippi; theft
Joseph Guy Jr.: 23; 11201 Clearance St., Clinton; theft
Thomas Kelly: 19; 3625 Coolidge St., Baker; theft
Christopher Sims: 28, 4560 Avenue F, Zachary; remaining after forbidden, battery of a police officer, and two counts resisting an officer
Cedric Teasett: 43; 4156 Florida St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Christian Ware: 18; 6399 Surrey Lane, Zachary; theft