The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 1-8:
Bland, Christopher: 33, 2601 Brady Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Corley, Kayla: 35, 4520 Clark St., Baton Rouge, battery of emergency room personnel.
Davis, William: 31, 4367 Wimbish Drive, Baker, possession of marijuana.
Grimes, Toria: 26, 999 Rosenwald St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Hawkins, Helen: 58, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Johnson, Alexzae: 40, 4225 Young St., Zachary, four counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, resisting an officer.
Martinez, Amber: 29, 4169 Robert St., Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Nixon, Travis: 33, 5354 Banks St., Baton Rouge, theft, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things.
Parker, Christin: 30, 1931 Bradfield, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, improper license plate light.
Sexton, William: 29, 948 Wilson Road, Highland Home, Alabama, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Whetstone, Christopher: 27, 4754 Dice Hill Road, St. Francisville, possession of Schedule II drugs, driving left of center, improper lane usage, failure to maintain control.
Whitfield, Robert: 43, 4329 La. 956, Ethel, possession of marijuana.