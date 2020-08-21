Baker residents may self-fill sandbags beginning Friday, Aug. 21, at City Hall, 3325 Groom Road. Bring a shovel to fill your sandbags, none will be provided. There is no limit on the number of sandbags you may fill.
Beginning 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, pre-filled sandbags will be available at the City of Baker Public Works Department, 1507 Mississippi Street,.
Residents must remain in their vehicle and the pre-filled sandbags will be loaded into vehicle. To receive pre-filled sandbags it will be necessary to present your ID showing Baker residency; there is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.
Residents may pick up 10 pre-filled sandbags and use the self-fill sandbag station at City Hall.
For questions, call Public Works at (225) 775-5584.