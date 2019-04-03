The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department for March 14-21:
Babineaux, Tiffany: 36, 11799 Ferdinand St., St Francisville, theft.
Barker, Brittany: 33, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, theft.
Daniels, Marlee: 19, 21020 La. 19, Slaughter, theft.
Dunn, Takesha: 37, 465 Aldrich Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Green, Zakirra: 26, 6377 Surrey Lane, Zachary, flight from officer, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Harris, Ralph: 23, 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Harris, Ralph: 23, 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Holmes, Tammy: 39, 20302 Fawn Drive, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Jackson, Christine: 21, 21020 La. 19, Slaughter, theft.
Mackson, Jermaine: 46, 2876 Garden Gate, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Matthews, Neco: 47, 870 Meadow Glen, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Paul, Lekenya: 21, 568 Old Rafe Mayer Road, Baton Rouge, distribution of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, required tail lamps.
Sanders, Cameron: 19, 4521 42nd St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Smallsreed, Elias: 20, 1026 Hunters Run Ave., Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Smith, Erica: 25, 148 Borskey Lane, Zachary, theft.
Watson, Christine: 49, 8487 Miller Drive, Ethel, driving while intoxicated.
Young, Jason: 45, 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.