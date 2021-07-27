Alan Howland donned his Santa hat and sandals during record temperatures because he said he believes Christmas is a time for peace on Earth and goodwill to all. Santa Howland and the organizers of the Zachary Farmers Market participated in Christmas in July on Saturday, July 24, in hopes to spark goodwill and good business for the second year.
Howland is new to the Santa biz, but he said he likes the role and opportunity to lift spirits. He saw a lot of happy people.
"It was really tough with COVID — especially for the kids because they didn’t understand what's going on,” Howland said. “It makes me glad that I can bring a little joy in their life. That's what makes it all worthwhile.”
Zachary Farmers Market vendor Larick Rayford got into the holiday spirit, decorating her booth and dressing like a dessert Elf on the Shelf. Her business, That’s My Dad, is a tribute to her father who died when she was young, but she keeps his cookie and tea cake recipes alive. Christmas in July couldn’t be ignored, "because I love Christmas and Christmas is my favorite holiday,” she said. "I was actually supposed to be born on Christmas, but I was born Dec. 14."
Rayford still considers herself to be Christmas baby, so Christmas in July is her second special time. “I just love Christmas, and I dress up and get all dolled up,” she said.
Darryl Yoes, a member of Zachary Cars and Coffee, celebrated Christmas in July at a revolving classic car show. Yoes treated the crowd to his 1960 Chevrolet Impala and said 75 classic cars were on display from several car groups around the region. “Cars and Coffee is a group of guys like me who just decided we wanted to get together and talk about cars ,” he said. “Typically, we have 20 to 25 cars, but we never had anything like this. The city has been fantastic to work with.”
Farmers market coordinator Nita Edwards said the event exceeded expectations with attendance and atmosphere. “We want to get people in the mood for something fun, an event to look forward to,” she said. “The children have loved taking pictures with summer Santa Claus.”
There was no charge for pictures with Santa Claus, but participants were given the option to make a donation to the Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach program to help cover shipping costs on care packages.