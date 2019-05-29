Baton Rouge Community College held its 22nd Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 17 in the Bonne Sante’ Health and Wellness Center on the Mid City Campus, Baton Rouge.
More than 400 degrees were conferred for students who completed their studies during spring 2019.
Local graduates included:
Business and Social Sciences
AA Louisiana Transfer/Social Sciences
Baker: Trevas Darren Samuel Jr., Mariah Y. Williams
Associate of Applied Science/Construction Management
Greenwell Springs: Tristan Xavier Miller
Associate of Applied Science/Paralegal Studies
Baker: Johnell Stephen Miller
Associate of Science/Business
Baker: Chelsea J. Diamond, Ailiyah Nacol Goins, Sharnae Young
Pride: Michael R. Rayburn
Zachary: Faith C. Blount, Kayla D'Shea Davis, Benjamin J. Delatte, Dominic M. Taylor
Associate of Science/Criminal Justice
Zachary: Joanell K. Robinson
Liberal Arts
AA Louisiana Transfer/Fine Arts
Baker: Kiara Nicole Smith
Pride: Reagan A. Gill
AA Louisiana Transfer/Humanities
Greenwell Springs: Aubrie Corinne Pisanie
Associate of Applied Science/Care & Development of Young Children
Baker: Bryanisha S. McClendon
Zachary: Fayonna Lashon Perkins
Associate of Applied Science/Entertainment Technology
Baker: Kedrek Antrell Brown
Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts
Zachary: Carrie Cole, Kathryn Leigh Peay
Nursing & Allied Health
Associate of Applied Science/Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Zachary: Devyn Renee Roberts
Associate of Applied Science/Veterinary Technology
Slaughter: Stephanie M. Neathery
Zachary: Michelle N. Ward
Associate of Science/Surgical Technology
Greenwell Springs: Destiny Joelle Brown
Certificate of Technical Studies/Medical Assistant
Baker: Deyone Mykia Cato
Greenwell Springs: Ashley Accardo
Technical Diploma/Practical Nursing
Baker: Princess L. Green
Zachary: Lauren Rosaya Anderson, Renata D. Moore
Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
Associate of Applied Science/Process Technology
Greenwell Springs: David P. Vest
Pride: Mason H. Savant
Zachary: Randall P. Orillion
Associate of Science/Computer Science
Greenwell Springs: Connor J. Crochet
Zachary: Mark Anthony Sanford
Associate of Science/General Science
Baker: Marlesha Winding
Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver
Associate of Science/Pre-Engineering /Mechanical Engineering
Zachary: Matthew Lamar Williams
Certificate of Technical Studies/ Computer Network Engineer
Greenwell Springs: Connor J. Crochet
Transportation Technology
Associate of Applied Science/Aviation Maintenance Technology
Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau
Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason
Certificate of Technical Studies/Aviation Maintenance Technology: Airframe
Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason
Certificate of Technical Studies/Aviation Maintenance Technology: Powerplant
Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau
Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason