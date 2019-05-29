Baton Rouge Community College held its 22nd Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 17 in the Bonne Sante’ Health and Wellness Center on the Mid City Campus, Baton Rouge.

More than 400 degrees were conferred for students who completed their studies during spring 2019.

Local graduates included:

Business and Social Sciences

AA Louisiana Transfer/Social Sciences

Baker: Trevas Darren Samuel Jr., Mariah Y. Williams

Associate of Applied Science/Construction Management

Greenwell Springs: Tristan Xavier Miller

Associate of Applied Science/Paralegal Studies

Baker: Johnell Stephen Miller

Associate of Science/Business

Baker: Chelsea J. Diamond, Ailiyah Nacol Goins, Sharnae Young

Pride: Michael R. Rayburn

Zachary: Faith C. Blount, Kayla D'Shea Davis, Benjamin J. Delatte, Dominic M. Taylor

Associate of Science/Criminal Justice

Zachary: Joanell K. Robinson

Liberal Arts

AA Louisiana Transfer/Fine Arts

Baker: Kiara Nicole Smith

Pride: Reagan A. Gill

AA Louisiana Transfer/Humanities

Greenwell Springs: Aubrie Corinne Pisanie

Associate of Applied Science/Care & Development of Young Children

Baker: Bryanisha S. McClendon

Zachary: Fayonna Lashon Perkins

Associate of Applied Science/Entertainment Technology

Baker: Kedrek Antrell Brown

Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts

Zachary: Carrie Cole, Kathryn Leigh Peay

Nursing & Allied Health

Associate of Applied Science/Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Zachary: Devyn Renee Roberts

Associate of Applied Science/Veterinary Technology

Slaughter: Stephanie M. Neathery

Zachary: Michelle N. Ward

Associate of Science/Surgical Technology

Greenwell Springs: Destiny Joelle Brown

Certificate of Technical Studies/Medical Assistant

Baker: Deyone Mykia Cato

Greenwell Springs: Ashley Accardo

Technical Diploma/Practical Nursing

Baker: Princess L. Green

Zachary: Lauren Rosaya Anderson, Renata D. Moore

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

Associate of Applied Science/Process Technology

Greenwell Springs: David P. Vest

Pride: Mason H. Savant

Zachary: Randall P. Orillion

Associate of Science/Computer Science

Greenwell Springs: Connor J. Crochet

Zachary: Mark Anthony Sanford

Associate of Science/General Science

Baker: Marlesha Winding

Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver

Associate of Science/Pre-Engineering /Mechanical Engineering

Zachary: Matthew Lamar Williams

Certificate of Technical Studies/ Computer Network Engineer

Greenwell Springs: Connor J. Crochet

Transportation Technology

Associate of Applied Science/Aviation Maintenance Technology

Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau

Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason

Certificate of Technical Studies/Aviation Maintenance Technology: Airframe

Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason

Certificate of Technical Studies/Aviation Maintenance Technology: Powerplant

Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau

Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason

