Second Chance Dog Rescue is a foster-based, registered nonprofit dedicated to saving homeless dogs primarily from shelters as well as dogs surrendered by their owners.
After rescue, all dogs receive a medical exam, which includes spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and heartworm and fecal tests. Dogs are kept in safe, healthy foster environments until they are adopted.
Adoption events are currently suspended but they are scheduling meet and greets with an approved application. Check out their website www.secondchancedogrescuela.org or Facebook page www.facebook.com/secondchancelouisiana for photos and descriptions of adoptable dogs. Contact us by email secondchancedogrescuela@gmail.com or call (225) 931-9157 for more information.