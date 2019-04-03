The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for March 14-21:
Bailey, Robert: 55, 12540 Warfield Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Brook, Latray: 25, 4445 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, violation of protection orders, battery of a dating partner.
Dixon, Warren: 27, 4979 St. Louis St., Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Franklin, Kenny: 54, 4081 Shaffet Lane, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hawkins, Kaisha: 33, 1253 Daniels St., Baker, two counts of fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jones, Keyon: 30, 974 W. McKinley St., Baton Rouge, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Kado, Glenn: 41, 12099 Troy St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Matthews, Darius: 35, 1860 Boulevard De Province, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Rogers, Joshua: 35, 1330 Central Road, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, fugitive warrant from family court, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Springer, Constadine: 49, 5721 Barrow Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Sterling, Jameka: 26, 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Strawder, Erica: 43, 5513 Rollins Road, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.