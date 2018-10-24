CENTRAL — Slow starts have plagued Zachary High this season, but Keilon Brown made sure the Broncos were ready from the opening kickoff Friday night.
Zachary took a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter and was off and running on its way to a 49-17 win over Central in a battle of District 4-5A unbeaten teams.
“We felt like the last few weeks it took us a while to get started,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “That was what we talked about all week, being fast out of the gate and dominating if we had the chance. I’m pleased with the way we played in the first quarter.”
Brown directed Zachary (6-2, 4-0) to seven touchdown drives, but three of the scores came on quick strikes via passes of 69, 86 and 54 yards. Brown finished the game 10 of 14 for 314 yards and also rushed 11 times for 62 yards and score.
Central (4-4, 3-1) got a field goal early in the third quarter but eventually trailed 42-3 in the third quarter before adding two touchdowns. Wildcats quarterback Sam Kenerson was off-target most of the game, finishing 2 of 14 for 38 yards and an interception.
Isaiah Rankins led the Wildcats on the ground with 88 yards.
“We were very aware of how explosive they are,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “I can tell you they’re very good; they’re very well-coached. Our guys were determined and played hard for 48 minutes. Hats off to Zachary.”
Zachary took the opening kickoff and 39 yards to the CHS 29. The drive stalled when Kyle Landry was thrown for a loss on fourth-and-4.
After forcing a punt, Brown started to heat up. From his own 31, Brown found Jayden Williams, who split two defenders before racing in for the score.
Maverick McClure forced a fumble and recovered it at midfield to give the Broncos another start. Brown’s 42-yard pass to Chris Hilton highlighted a six-play drive. Brown got the touchdown on a 1-yard sneak.
Central’s Fernando Perez connected on a 23-yard field goal, but the Broncos added two more touchdowns in the second quarter.
Landry scored on a 6-yard run to make it 21-3. Late in the half, Brown hit Chandler Whitfield in stride at the CHS 40, and he raced in for an 86-yard touchdown.
Zachary continued its production in the third quarter. Landry’s 5-yard run put the Broncos up 35-3. On Central’s next possession, Zachary held on downs at midfield. On the next play, Brown found Whitfield on a short crossing pattern that he turned into a 54-yard score.
Central finally had an answer and drove 71 yards in eight plays. Parker Evans scored on a 1-yard run.
“Its taken us to Week 8 to feel like we could play a complete game in all three phases. That was the challenge this week,” Brewerton said. “I thought we played really well up front and made some plays over the top when we needed to.”
The Broncos play at Scotlandville at 7 p.m. Friday.