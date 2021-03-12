Appointments for 2,400 COVID-19 vaccines are available for those eligible according to Louisiana Department of Health guidelines.
Appointments from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. March 25, 26, 30 and 31, can be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis on Lane’s website www.LaneRMC.org. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
Vaccines will be given at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary.
Arrive at your scheduled time; early birds are not allowed. The Zachary and Baker Police departments will direct traffic.
Bring your ID and proof of vaccine eligibility if needed (e.g. your work ID or the Louisiana COVID-19 Attestation Form). Print out the Lane Vaccine Registration Forms on the web and bring the completed forms to the appointment. If you do not have access to a printer, the forms will be provided to you at the drive-thru.
Wear a mask and a short-sleeved shirt with easy access to the arm, as vaccines will be administered to you while sitting in your vehicle.
After you the receive the vaccine, people will park in their vehicles in an observation area and wait for 15 minutes to assure you do not have any immediate reactions to the vaccine. Emergency response teams will be there should you need assistance.
As with all vaccinations, there is potential for injection site reactions (redness, swelling, and pain) as well as fever, fatigue, headache, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, and/or joint pain.
This is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which requires a second dose in three weeks. An appointment confirmation card will be provided with the exact date and time of your second dose.
People are advised not to receive the vaccine if they are:
- ill at the time of vaccination, such as fever, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, or acute illness
- have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the previous 14 days
- have received any other vaccination in the last 14 days
- have a history of significant allergic reaction to vaccine ingredients