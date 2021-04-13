Zachary Music shop ribbon cutting.JPG

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 1 for Zachary Music Shop at 2060 Church St., Suite E, Zachary. The owners are Sabal and Zach Cloonan, in the middle. Others attending are, from left, Terri Johnson, Zachary Chamber board member; Jennifer Bozeman, chamber director, Monique Smith, owner of Nouveau Coiffure, and Brent Fuselier chamber board member.

 Provided photo

Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 1 for Zachary Music Shop at 2060 Church St. Suite E, Zachary.

The new business, owned by Sabal and Zach Cloonan, also celebrated with a grand-opening event.

View comments