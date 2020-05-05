The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for April 24-30:
Taiwan Caines: 25; 4256 Jefferson St., Baker; domestic abuse battery child endangerment, illegal carrying of firearm, possession of a firearm with drugs, resisting an officer with force, simple assault and possession of marijuana
William Chaney: 36; 8536 Cody Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Denzel Knighten: 24; 5470 Groom Road, Apt. 4, Baker; domestic abuse batter, second-degree battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Mitchell Terry: 21; 14232 Crystal Drive, Pride; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, aggravated flight, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office